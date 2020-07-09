Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $33.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.38 million and the lowest is $33.24 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $24.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $143.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.07 million to $145.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $154.80 million, with estimates ranging from $153.12 million to $156.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $39,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,825.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $285.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.