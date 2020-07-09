Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will report $9.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Twin River Worldwide posted sales of $143.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year sales of $293.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.60 million to $346.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $661.48 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $747.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRWH. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TRWH opened at $20.65 on Monday. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

