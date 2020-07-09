XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 644,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.71 million and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. XPEL has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $3,241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $2,475,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.