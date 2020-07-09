XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 644,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.71 million and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. XPEL has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
