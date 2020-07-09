Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden Sells 3,427 Shares

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

