Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $46.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura reissued a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.91.

XNCR opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Xencor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xencor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

