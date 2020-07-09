Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

