Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.47.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $292.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.90 and a beta of 1.88. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $297.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.48.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 178.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 294.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.