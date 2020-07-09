Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Update

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163,041 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

