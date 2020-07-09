Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $146.13.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wingstop by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.