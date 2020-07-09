WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Update

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.97. WillScot has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $255.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.90 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

