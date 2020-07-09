Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

