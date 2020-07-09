Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have outpaced the industry in the past three months driven by its strong first-quarter 2020 results. The company reported earnings beat for the seventh straight quarter in first-quarter 2020. We note that net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter in row. Also, both the top and bottom lines fell year over year. Sales decreased across all regions, except North America that witnessed a marginal growth. Management notified that in spite of disruptions caused by the pandemic, the company registered decent margin performance in North America, Latin America and EMEA regions. Moreover, Whirlpool has chalked out plans to protect margins and enhance liquidity position to navigate through this turbulent environment. The company is targeting more than $500 million in net cost takeout.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average is $125.07. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,211 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

