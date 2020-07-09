Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

