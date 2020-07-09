West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average is $175.58. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

