Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $2,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 179,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

