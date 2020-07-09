Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

WBS opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.71. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell bought 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,532.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

