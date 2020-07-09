Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,081.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,536.80 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,069.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,609.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,174.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.66.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

