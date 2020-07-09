Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average of $186.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.