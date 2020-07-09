Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $184.08 on Thursday. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.57.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

