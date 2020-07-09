Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

