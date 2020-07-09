Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

WM opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,770,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.