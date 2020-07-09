Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €395.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €395.00 ($443.82) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($438.20) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

HYQ opened at €407.00 ($457.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 97.18. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €205.50 ($230.90) and a 12-month high of €423.50 ($475.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €397.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €337.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.