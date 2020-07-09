Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

