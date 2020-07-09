Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.45.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
