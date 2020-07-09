Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.45.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.