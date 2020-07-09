Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.