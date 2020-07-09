Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Walmart worth $174,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.