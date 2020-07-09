Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.42.

WBA stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

