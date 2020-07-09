Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Waitr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

