W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Increased to Hold at Gordon Haskett

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $295.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.58.

GWW stock opened at $308.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

