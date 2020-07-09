W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,348,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,992 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $583,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $308.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.