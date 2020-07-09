Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
