Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,845,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after buying an additional 69,082 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,063,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after buying an additional 418,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after buying an additional 232,863 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after buying an additional 1,509,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.