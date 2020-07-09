Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,195 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

