VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,956 shares of company stock worth $18,018,611. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $183.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.36.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

