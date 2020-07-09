Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by B. Riley to Hold

B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.28. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

