Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $295.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.12.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253,486.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,424 shares of company stock worth $83,791,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

