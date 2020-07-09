Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

VERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

VERI stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $335.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.78.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Steelberg bought 14,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,924.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037 in the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritone by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Veritone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritone by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

