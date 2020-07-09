Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Keith Kennedy Sells 5,747 Shares of Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Keith Kennedy sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $161,030.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,311.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80.

Veracyte stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.84. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $31.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

