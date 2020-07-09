Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives $3.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

