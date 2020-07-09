Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Varonis Systems worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Shares of VRNS opened at $103.24 on Thursday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

