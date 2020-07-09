Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $162,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.