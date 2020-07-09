Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of VLO opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,343,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

