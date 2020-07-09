Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Utah Medical Products worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.39. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $70,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $710,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

