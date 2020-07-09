US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $432.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $38,797.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Beizer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $154,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USX. State Street Corp raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

