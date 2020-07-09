United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after buying an additional 1,427,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

NYSE:UPS opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

