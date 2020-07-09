United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:UMG) Insider Jane McAloon Acquires 6,038 Shares

United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:UMG) insider Jane McAloon purchased 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.13 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,918.83 ($17,067.69).

ASX UMG opened at A$4.29 ($2.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. United Malt Group Ltd has a one year low of A$3.60 ($2.47) and a one year high of A$5.24 ($3.59). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.29.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited operates as a commercial maltster in North America, Australia, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the production and sale of malt to major brewers, craft brewers, distillers, and food companies. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

