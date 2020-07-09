United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:UMG) Insider Jane McAloon Acquires 6,038 Shares

United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:UMG) insider Jane McAloon purchased 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.13 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,918.83 ($17,067.69).
ASX UMG opened at A$4.29 ($2.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. United Malt Group Ltd has a one year low of A$3.60 ($2.47) and a one year high of A$5.24 ($3.59). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.29.
United Malt Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.