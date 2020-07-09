Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Uniqure in the first quarter valued at about $34,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uniqure by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Uniqure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Uniqure by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.