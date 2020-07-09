Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Uniqure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Uniqure alerts:

NASDAQ QURE opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uniqure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Uniqure by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniqure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.