Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Uniper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Uniper has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

