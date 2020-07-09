Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

