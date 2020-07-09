Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by UBS Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,300 ($52.92) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,310 ($53.04) to GBX 4,370 ($53.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.61) to GBX 4,830 ($59.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.69) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,520.45 ($55.63).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,249 ($52.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($44.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($65.63). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,362 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,300.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

